When it comes to kidney disease, hypertension, high blood pressure and headaches are all symptoms to watch for. Dr. Lacy Anderson joins the News 9 team on Tuesday to share what you need to know.

By: News 9

-

When it comes to kidney disease, hypertension, high blood pressure and headaches are all symptoms to watch for.

Dr. Lacy Anderson joins the News 9 team on Tuesday to share what you need to know.