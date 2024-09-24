Oklahoma ABLE Commission Stepping Up Efforts To Prevent Underage Vaping

The Alcoholic Beverage Law Enforcement, or ABLE Commission says a new way underage buyers are acquiring vaping products is through the use of online delivery apps that do not require an ID.

Through the use of several different ways of eliminating underage vaping across Oklahoma, state leaders are expanding efforts to prevent minors from accessing related products.

The ABLE Commission said these delivery apps will leave vaping products on the doorstep, which the commission says has led to a large increase in the number of children vaping.

With new funding, the commission said it is now cracking down on delivery apps, and will also be checking with retailers, having agents speak to schools and train officials across the state.

The commission's advice to parents who catch their child vaping is to make it a teaching moment.

"That is a great opportunity to explain why they should never start, and hopefully change the trajectory for that kid," ABLE Commission assistant director and general counsel Lori Carter said.

The commission said it believes legislation could help the delivery app problem, meanwhile agents will begin putting the commission's new new plan into action starting in October.

If a retailer is caught selling to minors, the commission says they will receive a fine, and if they are repeat offenders, then their license to sell could be revoked.