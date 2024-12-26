Oklahomans With Disabilities Receiving State Services After DHS Waitlist Time Reduced To 2 Years

Oklahoma's Department of Human Services reduced the waitlist for disability services from 13 years to two years, benefiting over 2,000 families with new funding.

By: News On 6, News 9, Alexis Young

Oklahoma families on the waitlist for state services for their loved ones with disabilities are receiving good news after the Department of Human Services (DHS) cut waitlist times from 13 years to two years

The DHS Developmental Disabilities Services (DDS) said more than 2,000 families are now approved or receiving services since new funding became available.

This drastic change is thanks to the state lawmakers giving DHS the funding it needed, and now, it is a game changer for anyone living with a disability and needing assistance.

DDS said it serves anyone ages three and older living with an intellectual disability, including in-home support, waivers for special facilities, guardianship services, and more.

Some families, such as the Weeder family in Stillwater, said they were waiting for nearly a decade to get approved, but now, DDS says the process to apply is easier.

"We've waited for so long," Mike Weeder, the father of disabled adults said. "We love them so much and we just wanted to get this help, and it was finally happening."

The Weeder family says thanks to the new funding, they are now able to connect their son with a life center four days a week, while their daughter is now in a transition program at Stillwater High School.

DHS said the state legislature is now appropriating $3 million to people who applied from May 2, 2022, to Oct. 31, 2024.

DDS says if you applied for services a long time ago, make sure your information is up to date with addresses or phone numbers so they can get in contact with you.