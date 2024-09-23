Learning To Dance On Roller Skates On The Porch

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages porch met up with Dance Skate 405, who taught the News 9 team how to build confidence through dance, all while on on roller skates.

By: News 9

Roller skating is all about being confident, but learning to dance while on skates is an entirely new reason to give yourself a much needed confidence boost.

"We have a giant speaker, and we have a curated playlist just for the skate meetups, and we literally just throw on the speaker and go out to the parking lot across from the church, and we just free skate and freestyle," Dance Skate 405 founder Krisjohna Kane said. "We have lots of different types of skaters that come out, we've got beginners, intermediate and advanced, so everybody just kind of learns from each other and just has a good time."

Outside of Monday meetups, Kane also said their group does choreographed classes.

"If you want to jam skate, sign up for our choreo classes," Kane said.

For more information on Dance Skate 405, click here.