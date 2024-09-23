Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Warns Against Text Message Scam

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is warning Oklahomans about a circulating text message scam.

Monday, September 23rd 2024, 8:39 am

By: News 9


The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is warning Oklahomans about a text message scam that is circulating.

According to the OTA, the text message appears to direct recipients to their plate pay website.

The authority advises individuals who receive texts not to click on any links and to delete and report the message.

The OTA has confirmed that it has taken down three fraudulent websites.
