Gameday In Norman: Oklahoma Hosts Tennessee For Sooners' First SEC Game

Oklahoma and Tennessee take the field Saturday night for the Sooners' first game in the SEC and with ESPN's College Gameday in town, there is added excitement in Norman.

By: News 9

OU fans are gathered by the hundreds on the South Oval this morning, with many showing up in the early hours of the day.

Emma Gau, the OU RUF/NEK Lil' Sis who will drive the Sooner Schooner on the field in tonight's game, told News 9 there is a lot of excitement for the game.

“The fans have definitely shown up, the atmosphere is great. We're excited, we're ready to be here in the SEC and hopefully we win,” Gau said.

A student journalist at OU's Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communications told News 9's Tevis Hillis that this year is already different in the SEC.

“Everybody is super excited, super thrilled, it is different from the Big 12 and there are so many more Tennessee fans here,” said OU student journalist Caleigh Jo Hommel.

An OU superfan named Will told News 9 the atmosphere is great and he thinks the Sooners can get a win.

“It's the start of the SEC, we're all ready for it,” he said. “I'm excited.”

News 9's Cameron Joiner is on campus taking in the atmosphere and hearing from rowdy fans ready for the big game.

"We're so excited, it's probably the biggest game since 2008, it's going to be really loud and I'm looking forward to a really exciting environment," said Jake, a sophomore OU RUF/NEK.

He compared the atmosphere to the OU-Texas game.

"You see this when you go down to OU-Texas, now it's here in Norman, I'm so excited and couldn't be happier."

