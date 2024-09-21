Moore Lions Rally To Defeat Norman North 33-28

The Moore Lions rallied to defeat Norman North 33-28 on Friday night.

By: News 9

The Timberwolves struck first, with Owen Eshelman connecting with Mason James for a long touchdown, putting Norman North up 7-0. However, Moore quickly responded. Backed up in their own territory, Malikai Miller scrambled and evaded defenders for a stunning touchdown run, putting the Lions ahead 12-7.

Just before halftime, Eshelman found Will Lundquist for a touchdown, regaining the lead for Norman North.

Despite the Timberwolves' strong efforts, the Lions fought back and secured the victory, with the final score of 33-28.