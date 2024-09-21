Bishop McGuinness Dominates Bishop Carroll In 49-0 Victory

Bishop McGuinness delivered a commanding performance against Blake Bell’s alma mater, Bishop Carroll, cruising to a 49-0 victory on Friday night.

By: News 9

The Irish wasted no time, scoring on their opening drive as Jett Schafer picked up a first down and more. Running back J.R. Fletcher then made his mark, powering into the end zone from six yards out to put McGuinness up 7-0.

Bishop Carroll struggled to find momentum, and on their first possession, a tipped pass resulted in an interception by Tom Watts, wearing number 9. The Irish capitalized on the turnover, with Schafer executing great blocking to trot into the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown, extending their lead.

Bishop McGuinness continued to roll, ultimately finishing the game with a resounding 49-0 shutout over the Golden Eagles.