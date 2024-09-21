Mustang Broncos Take Late Lead Over Westmoore with Second-Half Surge

The Mustang Broncos have taken control of the game with a second-half rally, leading Westmoore 37-23 in the fourth quarter.

Friday, September 20th 2024, 10:28 pm

By: News 9


The Mustang Broncos have taken control of the game with a second-half rally, leading Westmoore 37-23 in the fourth quarter.

Trailing 23-14 in the third, Mustang’s comeback began when quarterback Trajan Williamson hit Jaytee Johnson with a deep touchdown pass, giving the Broncos a 27-23 lead. They extended their advantage with another score, making it 37-23 early in the fourth quarter.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 20th, 2024

September 20th, 2024

September 20th, 2024

September 20th, 2024

Top Headlines

September 21st, 2024

September 21st, 2024

September 21st, 2024

September 21st, 2024