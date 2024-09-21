Mustang Broncos Take Late Lead Over Westmoore with Second-Half Surge

The Mustang Broncos have taken control of the game with a second-half rally, leading Westmoore 37-23 in the fourth quarter.

By: News 9

Trailing 23-14 in the third, Mustang’s comeback began when quarterback Trajan Williamson hit Jaytee Johnson with a deep touchdown pass, giving the Broncos a 27-23 lead. They extended their advantage with another score, making it 37-23 early in the fourth quarter.