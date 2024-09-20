ODOT Announces Nightly Lane Closures On I-35 In Love County

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced a series of nightly lane closures and ramp restrictions on Interstate 35 (I-35) near Thackerville in Love County beginning Monday, Sept. 23.

By: News 9

The closures are necessary to allow crews to safely install barrier walls as part of a corridor widening project and interchange reconstruction at SH-153.

Southbound I-35: The on and off-ramps to SH-153 and Rogers Rd./Winstar Blvd. will be intermittently closed from 10 p.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday. Northbound I-35: The on and off-ramps to SH-153 and Rogers Rd./Winstar Blvd. will be intermittently closed from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 3 a.m. Wednesday. North and Southbound I-35: Both directions of I-35 will be narrowed between Rogers Rd./Winstar Blvd. and SH-153 in Thackerville from 8 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday, continuing nightly through Thursday.

The project aims to widen I-35 to six lanes and reconstruct the SH-153 bridge and interchange. The nearly $40 million project, awarded to Duit Construction, is expected to take approximately one year, weather permitting.

While some temporary lane closures may be necessary, ODOT assures that at least two lanes of I-35 will remain open on weekdays (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and weekends (8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Monday). I-35 on and off-ramps will generally remain open, with the possibility of short-term closures during specific construction phases.

ODOT advises drivers to use caution in the work zone, obey posted speed limits, and consider alternate routes like US-77. Travelers can sign up for email updates on the project's progress and potential closures on the ODOT website: https://oklahoma.gov/odot.html.

Please note: This project is not expected to impact traffic during the upcoming OU vs. Texas game or major holidays.