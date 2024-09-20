Putnam City North Dominates Southmoore In Impressive 43-21 Win

Putnam City North took control early and never looked back, securing a decisive victory over Southmoore on Friday night.

Milton Alford broke through Southmoore’s defense in the first quarter, scoring a remarkable touchdown after shedding 25 tackles on a run from midfield. The play put the Panthers up 6-0.

Later in the first, quarterback Mason Jones connected on a touchdown pass to extend the lead to 13-0. Despite a missed recording opportunity, Jones’ TD strike solidified the Panthers' early dominance, closing the first quarter with a two-touchdown advantage.

Southmoore attempted to mount a comeback, going for it on a crucial fourth down after an interception by Jones set up a long Panther run. Tylenn Diggs powered through the Southmoore defense, converting what looked like a simple first down into another touchdown, pushing the score further out of reach.

The Panthers win the game with a score of 42-21.