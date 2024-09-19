PORCH: Science Museum Oklahoma's New Planetarium

Science Museum Oklahoma will open its new planetarium Friday, featuring advanced technology, including multiple projectors and a star ball that replicates a realistic nighttime sky.

By: News 9

Science Museum Oklahoma will open its new planetarium Friday, featuring advanced technology, including multiple projectors and a star ball that replicates a realistic nighttime sky.

Waylon Troyer, the planetarium’s director, said the upgraded technology offers visitors a unique view of the cosmos. "It’s an incredible experience," Troyer said, highlighting the improvements made to the dome’s visual capabilities.

The museum, which originally began as a planetarium on the state fairgrounds, saw the need for modernization. Abby Wolfe, Director of Communications, said, "Our planetarium is one of the most popular features of the museum, and we’re excited for guests to experience this."

The planetarium is now one of the largest in the world, with only one comparable facility in China. It offers a range of shows throughout the week, including live interactive programs. Visitors are encouraged to check the museum’s online schedule before visiting.

With seating for 120 people, the planetarium is expected to attract large crowds. Guests are advised to arrive early or review available showtimes online.

For more information, visit https://www.sciencemuseumok.org/planetarium