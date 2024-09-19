Oklahoma Soccer Team Prepares for SEC Debut On The Porch

The University of Oklahoma soccer team is gearing up for its inaugural Southeastern Conference match against Mississippi State on Thursday.

By: News 9

Head coach Matt Mott is bringing a twist to the pre-game festivities by distributing Mott's apple juice to fans and players.

"We handed out flyers and juice to the students on South Oval. They were awesome. We want them to come tonight, bring the juice to the crowd, bring the juice to the game, and be ready to go," Mott said.

The initiative aims to create an exciting atmosphere at John Crane Field, where the team hopes to set a record for the largest crowd in Oklahoma soccer history.

Defender Cassie Clifton said the team's chemistry will help them succeed as they enter the SEC.

"We have an amazing dynamic within the group of girls. I think it's very energetic. It's a lot of energy and I think it's what just enables us to find our success on the field," Clifton said.

Midfielder Cailey England said they hope the SEC gives OU soccer a bigger platform.

"As a student-athlete, this is the moment we crave," England said. "Coming to the stage and getting to play in front of our stands is what we have dreamed of , and now we get to make that dream a reality."

With a large crowd expected, the Sooners are ready to take on Mississippi State and mark their SEC debut with a win.

Fans are encouraged to come out and support the team and perhaps enjoy a cup of apple juice in the spirit of the occasion.