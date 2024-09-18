The Porch Visits Tinker Air Force Base As They Celebrate US Air Force's 77th Birthday

Tinker Air Force Base celebrated the Air Force's 77th birthday with a festive cake cutting ceremony, emphasizing tradition and community unity within the entire US Air Force on Wednesday.

By: News 9

Tinker Air Force Base marked a significant milestone Wednesday as it celebrated the 77th birthday of the United States Air Force with festivities.

News 9's Jordan Ryan brought the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to join in on their celebrations.

On Wednesday morning they held their cake cutting ceremony which highlights a cherished tradition of unity within the Air Force community.

Colonel Tamilyn Dismukes, who had the honor of cutting the cake, shared the significance of the event.

"We get the most senior ranking with the lowest ranking together to really show that legacy of the Air Force for those that came before us and for those that are the future of the Air Force," Dismukes said.

She said they used a saber to cut the cake, which is a ceremonial tradition.

"The cake was shared for everyone that is here on Tinker as part of this great Air Force," Dismukes said.

Joining the celebration was Tinker Air Force Base's new mascot, Tink, a Texas horned lizard, representing the base's conservation efforts.