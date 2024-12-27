Q&A: How A Behavioral Health Conference Hopes To Change Landscape Of The Industry

On the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, the founder of an Oklahoma nonprofit dedicated to helping those struggling with substance abuse discusses an upcoming conference in Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

Organizers say this Oklahoma City-based conference will be the first of its kind—and you can be a part of it.

Pathways to Innovation is a new nonprofit founded by Drew LaBoon, the local Recovery Center COO, along with other partners. The group aims to raise awareness and support for this inaugural conference, scheduled for May 12, 2025.

Q: What is Pathways to Innovation?

A: Pathways to Innovation began as a dream for LaBoon and has grown into a nonprofit supporting a conference focused on innovations in the treatment industry, particularly for substance use treatment.

Q: Why is this issue important right now?

A: The drug and alcohol landscape outside of treatment—on the streets—is constantly evolving. Both the substances being bought and sold and the ways they’re consumed are changing. If the treatment industry doesn’t adapt and strive to improve the quality of care and its methods, it’s failing people struggling with substance use disorder.

"It was related to me one time in a conversation, said LaBoon. "A friend of mine said, 'You know we go and get the newest car and from one year to the next. It's the technology, and everything improves so much -- and the same thing with cell phones,' but what I started to notice working in the treatment industries, it doesn't happen very much. It wasn't happening. We weren't improving and constantly seeking to improve."

Q: What are the potential impacts or consequences of the substance use disorder epidemic right now?

A: Substance use disorder has touched every life in America, even if it’s just one degree of separation. I’m often in rooms where people initially think, “This doesn’t affect me. I’m not struggling with this, and neither is my immediate family.” But everyone knows someone—a friend, coworker, or a friend’s family member—who has been impacted.

Last year alone, there were more than 107,000 overdose deaths in the United States. The scale of this crisis is undeniable.

Q: How will the Pathways to Innovation Conference address these issues?

A: This conference is designed for everyone in the treatment industry. Whether you’re an owner, operator, investor, clinical director, clinician, admissions staff, or alumni coordinator, there will be something for you.

The goal is to showcase innovations, share effective practices, and bring together professionals from all departments under one roof for a few days. By fostering collaboration, we hope to improve practices nationwide and make meaningful progress in the fight against substance use disorder.

When and where is the event?

The conference is from May 12 to May 14 at the Omni Hotel in Oklahoma City.

To learn more about this event, CLICK HERE.