Several Families Evacuated From NW Oklahoma City Apartments After Fire

Multiple people evacuated their homes Wednesday morning after an apartment complex caught fiee in northwest Oklahoma City, firefighters say.

Wednesday, September 18th 2024, 6:08 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Firefighters responded to a blaze Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said several people evacuated their homes at the complex near North Rockwell Avenue and North Wilshire Boulevard.

OKCFD said four units were destroyed as a result of the fire, and two dogs were killed. There were no other injuries.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Family members have started a GoFundMe for one of the residents who were affected by the fire.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 18th, 2024

September 18th, 2024

September 18th, 2024

September 17th, 2024

Top Headlines

September 19th, 2024

September 19th, 2024

September 19th, 2024

September 19th, 2024