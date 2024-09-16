PORCH: Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition Hosts 12 by 12 Art Show

The Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition’s 12 by 12 art show, featuring over 100 artists with 12 by 12-inch artworks, will be held at the Oklahoma City Farmers Market on Friday, with proceeds benefiting arts funding in Oklahoma.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition will showcase a diverse range of art at its 12 by 12 art show on Friday.

The event, which will feature pieces of various styles and mediums measuring 12 by 12 inches, will take place at the Oklahoma City Farmers Market.

Artists Maryland Nartus and Rachel Benbrook joined News 9 on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk more about the event.

They said over 100 artists are expected to participate, offering attendees a broad spectrum of artistic expression.

"It's so much fun and no matter what art style you like, it's there," Benbrook said. "Everything is there, available all in 12 by 12 sizes, which is the perfect size to hang in your home."

VIP ticket holders can enjoy an exclusive viewing from 6 to 7 p.m., while general admission runs from 7 to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $50 each, and proceeds support arts funding in Oklahoma, including grants for artists and educational workshops.

For more information, CLICK HERE.