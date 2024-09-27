Dinner And Elvis? Get The Full Experience At Hidden Trails Sept. 28

Young Elvis! Dinner Theater will be coming to Hidden Trails Country Club in Oklahoma City on several dates in September.

The performance features Trent Smith and his band of Nashville-grade musicians as they perform during the dinner.

Young Elvis! is a performance that attracts viewers from around the world.

"We did a show up in Kansas and some people came from Norway, which I thought was crazy,” Smith said.

Tickets start at $55 per person, and the doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

"If you're on a budget and you don't want to do dinner, you don't have to do that,” Smith said. "You can come and buy a ticket and just enjoy. You're still going to get the full experience”

"We have a preshow as well that starts at 6:45 p.m. The doors open at 6, and the preshow starts at 6:45 p.m.,” Smith said. "And I come on at 7.”

The show runs September 20, 21, 27, and 28.

CLICK HERE to buy tickets.