$250K Grant Helps Metro Center Expand Care For Alzheimer’s Patients

Living with dementia isn’t easy — and for a metro woman, her battle led to a legacy that now lives on despite her recent death.

Metropolitan Better Living Center was founded by Juanita Davis in 1991.

“She had a thirst for helping seniors and people with disabilities,” said Jackie Parks, Metropolitan Better Living Center CEO.

The adult center provides respite care to families with loved ones battling Alzheimer's — dementia and other cognitive diseases.

It's a place where they can come and engage with the community, providing caregivers a break.

Davis' daughter Jackie Parks took over for her mother as the organization's CEO.

A $250,000 grant from the Alzheimer's Association was secured by program director Letina Itaman.

“This grant is going to help us with a different path,” said Parks.

“What happens to our people when their caregivers can no longer care for them?” Said Letina Itaman, Metropolitan Better Living Center Program Director. “So we like to give them as much independence as we can.”

Currently, the center is open from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. With the grant, they hope to expand their hours to help clients who experience sundowning or increased Alzheimer symptoms at night.

“(Night) The most stressful time for these caregivers when they want to get rest,” said Itaman.” “We’re going to keep extending those hours until we reach that 24-hour time frame.”

Jackie got to share the exciting news with her mother two weeks before she died at 102 years old.

Along with extended hours, leaders at the care center say they will be updating their facilities and bringing in more activities for their clients.