Oklahoma State Fair Increases Security Following 2023 Shooting

The Oklahoma State Fair will have increased security following a shooting in 2023.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police say additional officers are on the ground and in skywatch towers. There are also officers in uniforms and plain clothes.

“We have a person who's able to watch in any direction that he or she needs to and then cameras can see in any direction they're not able to,” said OCPD Captain Jeff Sprull.

This year anyone under 18-years-old must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian, or chaperone who is at least 25-years-old after 5 p.m.