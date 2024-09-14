Kingfisher Superintendent David Glover Dies At Age 65

Kingfisher Public School Superintendent David Glover has died at age 65.

By: News 9

Glover was diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

The Kingfisher Board of Education released a statement Saturday saying:

It is with great sadness to inform you of the passing of Mr. Glover. Please keep Mrs. Glover, his daughters, and precious grandkids in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Mr. Glover loved the school, kids and community and was so proud to be a part of it. As information is received, we will make sure to pass in along to you.

Mike Dobrinski for Oklahoma State HD-59 shared to Facebook saying:

"'Glove' has been a great education champion and a personal friend for over forty years. He always enjoyed humbling me on the golf course but I always reminded him that is very easy to do! My prayers for Cyndy and daughters who have cared for him so well these many years and the Jacket families in both Kingfisher and Fairview who love them so much. Their beautiful girls Kylee and Kinzie began in Okeene and have made so many memories and friends in multiple communities since.

David was a super example to thousands of students throughout his career and our great state is a better place thanks to his lifelong service.

Thank you, Coach Glover. Well done”