Tuttle Tigers Cruise to 56-7 Victory Over Noble

The Tuttle Tigers delivered a commanding performance in a 56-7 victory over the Noble Bears on Friday night.

By: News 9

The Tuttle Tigers delivered a commanding performance in a 56-7 victory over the Noble Bears on Friday night.

Tuttle’s offense struck early with Cruz Campbell connecting with Brady Mcadoo for a spectacular one-handed catch, taking it into the end zone to extend their lead to 21-0. On defense, Tyreese Gonzalez applied pressure to the quarterback, allowing the Tigers to regain possession.

Tuttle capitalized on the opportunity, with Shawn Rounsaville catching a screen pass and benefiting from a key pancake block by McAdoo. Rounsaville finished the drive with a touchdown, contributing to a dominant performance.

The Tigers’ offense and defense worked in sync to secure the win, improving their record with a decisive 56-7 triumph.