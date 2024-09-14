Blanchard Holds Off Newcastle 14-10 In Thrilling Finish

The Blanchard Lions held off a late surge from the Newcastle Racers to secure a 14-10 victory on Friday night.

By: News 9

Newcastle took the lead midway through the third quarter with a well-executed shovel pass from Jackson Schanuel to Ben Rogers, who dove into the end zone for a touchdown. The Racers led 10-3 with just under two and a half minutes left in the game.

Blanchard responded as Noah Smith connected with Cole Watkins for a big play, overcoming two defenders to put the Lions in scoring position. With 90 seconds remaining, Smith then found Coric Pierce in the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown, giving Blanchard a 14-10 lead.

Newcastle had one last chance to reclaim the game, but Jaxon Oliver intercepted the final pass to seal the win for the Lions. Blanchard improves to 2-0 with the victory.