Movie Man: 5 Movies Hitting Theatres This Weekend

News 9's Movie Man Dino Lalli previews five movies in theaters this weekend.

By: News 9

“Speak No Evil” is a remake of a 2022 Danish psychological horror film. In this version, after a family is invited to an idyllic country house their dream vacation soon turns into a psychological nightmare. The film explores the horrors of social interactions and is about social and psychological darkness. This film is rated R.

The Killer's Game is based on a novel and follows a veteran assassin named Joe Flood played by Dave Bautista. After he is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he authorizes a kill on himself. After ordering the kill, he finds out that he was misdiagnosed and must fight off an army of former colleagues trying to kill him. This film is rated R.

“The 4:30 Movie” is the newest movie by Kevin Smith. The coming-of-age comedy set in the summer of 1986 follows three 16-year-old friends. They spend Saturdays sneaking into movies at the local multiplex, but when one of the guys invites the girl of his dreams to see the latest comedy, each of the teens learns something about life and love before the credits roll.

“The Critic” is a 1934 London period film starring Ian McKellen. McKellen portrays a ruthless theater critic named Jimmy. When the newspaper’s ownership changes, he clashes with his new boss. To maintain his power he makes a dangerous deal with a struggling actress which leads to a web of blackmail and betrayal.

“God’s Not Dead: In God, We Trust” follows the series protagonist, Reverend David Hill, who with the help of a skilled political strategist runs for political office. Hill runs on a platform of preserving religious freedom and healing division.