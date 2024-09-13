Edmond Crash Survivor Remembers Fallen Friends For Their Spirit And Kindness

Several metro families mourned the loss of two teenagers killed in a crash over the weekend near Northwest 178th Street and North Rockwell Ave. in Edmond. Another young man at OU Health continues to fight for his life.

Several metro families mourned the loss of two teenagers killed in a crash over the weekend near Northwest 178th Street and North Rockwell Ave. in Edmond. Another young man at OU Health continues to fight for his life. These families want other teen drivers to keep safety in mind on the road.

“It’s never gonna be the same,” said Anna Al-Mufleh, the mother of Elijah Al-Mufleh, who survived the crash.

Days have passed but time froze for 16-year-old Elijah.

“Yeah, it just doesn’t feel real,” Elijah Al-Mufleh said.

On Sunday night, Elijah was on his way home with a group of friends. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said Weston Jarvis, 18, lost control of his car. Al-Mufleh said the car drove into a ditch and hit a tree. Jarvis died at the scene. Elijah’s good friend Luke Harkness, 16, died at the hospital. Devin Ball, 18, remains at OU Health with a severe brain injury and a coma, according to Al-Mufleh.

“They’ve been able to do a couple surgeries on him,” she said.

Elijah walked away to get help with a broken arm — and a concussion.

“It’s tough knowing that your son walked out and the other have not,” Anna Al-Mufleh said.

Elijah finds peace in the memories of his friends.

“Luke was a character for sure,” Elijah Al-Mufleh said. “You’ll know him a day and you’ll feel like you’ve known him your entire life. I call that the ‘Luke Effect.’”

However, the pain for the Edmond community cuts beyond comprehension. Anna Al-Mufleh said these young men brought so much humor and light to their lives.

“Yeah, we’re like family. It’s a tragic loss, Anna Al-Mufleh said. “We’re devastated and heartbroken.”

Luke’s family donated his organs to save other lives.

“Luke wouldn’t have it any other way but to be everywhere all at once,” Anna Al-Mufleh said.

She hopes young drivers keep safety their top priority before venturing out on the highway.

“Just have your eyes on the road and wear your seat belts,” Anna Al-Mufleh said. “Things can change in an instant.”

As Elijah shifts his focus on the road ahead, he’s grateful for his friends' short time together.

“They definitely made it better,” he said. “They all did.”

The families plan to have a memorial at the crash site at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday at 6955 NW 178th St. in Edmond. Weston Jarvis’s family is accepting donations to help with funeral costs.