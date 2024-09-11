Okla. Partnership For School Readiness Unveils New Outdoor Learning Playground On The Porch

The Oklahoma Partnership for School Readiness initiative is transforming the learning experiences of young children, and implementing new playgrounds. News 9 went to check out Mrs. Alma's Daycare on the Southwest Beverages Coca-Cola Porch!

By: News 9

Funded by the Department of Human Services, the project aims to build 29 outdoor learning environments that will improve the quality of care for children in these programs. "Children learn best through play, so we want to make sure they have the highest quality environments possible," said Carrie, a representative of the project.

The initiative received 190 applications from 55 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, showcasing the widespread need for enhanced early childhood education resources. After a rigorous selection process focused on sustainable childcare providers, the project began installing the new playgrounds. One such playground was unveiled at Mrs. Alma Daycare, where News 9's Jordan Ryan captured the excitement of the children as they explored the natural, imaginative space. "This is an opportunity for children to use their imagination, work cooperatively with each other, and absorb their environments to learn everything they need before entering school," Carrie explained.

The playgrounds feature elements like sand, water, and other materials that encourage hands-on exploration and discovery. Organizers believe these outdoor learning environments will better prepare young Oklahomans for academic success.

While the current project is limited to 29 sites, Carrie expressed a desire to expand the initiative if additional private funding becomes available. "We'd love to build more if there's more private funding," she said. "This project has been phenomenal for the children and communities we've reached."