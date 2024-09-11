OU Health Hosting Spanish-Language Cancer Education Conference

Wednesday, September 11th 2024, 9:35 am
OU Health is hosting a free conference discussing cancer education and prevention this weekend for Oklahoma's Spanish-speaking population.
OU Health Bilingual community outreach liaison Carla Ponce and Latino advisory board member Maria Martinez both joined News 9 on Wednesday to share more about the conference.
The conference will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Embassy Suites, located at 2501 Conference Drive in Norman.
