OU Health Hosting Spanish-Language Cancer Education Conference

OU Health Bilingual community outreach liaison Carla Ponce and Latino advisory board member Maria Martinez joined News 9 to share more on a free-to-attend, Spanish-language conference on cancer education and prevention/

Wednesday, September 11th 2024, 9:35 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

OU Health is hosting a free conference discussing cancer education and prevention this weekend for Oklahoma's Spanish-speaking population.

OU Health Bilingual community outreach liaison Carla Ponce and Latino advisory board member Maria Martinez both joined News 9 on Wednesday to share more about the conference.

The conference will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Embassy Suites, located at 2501 Conference Drive in Norman.


Anything we post (minus weather, newscasts or specific items we know about in advance get the News (KWTV) category

Anything with video that would get News also gets News Video (KWTV)
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 11th, 2024

September 11th, 2024

August 11th, 2023

July 25th, 2023

Top Headlines

September 12th, 2024

September 12th, 2024

September 12th, 2024

September 12th, 2024