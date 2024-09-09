Chris Williams Breaks Down Week 2 Of Oklahoma College Football

News 9's Chris Williams is breaking down moments from the OSU and OU football games from Week 2.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State Cowboys had a dramatic Saturday of college football, each securing victories under very different circumstances.

OU managed a narrow 4-point victory over Houston, a game that head coach Brent Venables described as an “ugly win.”

Despite struggling offensively, the Sooners’ defense stepped up with key plays including Robert Spears-Jennings' interception in the fourth quarter and Grayson Halton’s score in the second half of the game.

News 9's Chris Williams came on News 9 at 9 a.m. to discuss both games.

He said OU defense had a strong performance, saying how Spears-Jennings’ interception and Halton’s score were vital in securing the win.

"The defense scored the only two points in the second half for OU, but how exciting is that to see the big guy getting the points and help them seal the win,” Williams said.

Freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold showed moments of promise but struggled and even had fans asking about a backup quarterback.

Williams said Arnold’s performance was partially due to his offensive team.

"He didn't get a lot of help, offensive line was just ok," Williams said. "They struggled all game long, so that makes it harder to pass when you can't run the ball."

In contrast, Williams said the Oklahoma State Cowboys delivered an exciting performance, defeating Arkansas in a double-overtime thriller.

He said game was highlighted by a dramatic finish and a key play from Midwest City’s Kale Smith, who had a pick-six in the first half, helping to keep OSU in the game.