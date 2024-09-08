Cases Dismissed For 2 Men Linked To State Board Of Education Meeting Incident In 2023

The two men who were set to go to trial on multiple charges linked to a confrontation at a State Board of Education meeting in 2023 have had their cases dismissed.

By: News 9

-

The two men who were set to go to trial on multiple charges linked to a confrontation at a State Board of Education meeting in 2023 have had their cases dismissed.

Edwards Moore Jr. and Leonard Scott III were charged and accused of keeping people from entering the Board of Education meeting in June 2023.

Online records show both cases were dismissed.

Related Coverage:



