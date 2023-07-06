‘It Was Very Upsetting To See’: Charges Possible After Incident At Okla. Department Of Education Meeting

‘It Was Very Upsetting To See’: 3 Could Face Criminal Charges After Alleged Assault At Okla. Department Of Education Meeting

The last State Department of Education meeting caused a lot of controversy, leading to the filing of criminal probable cause affidavits.

Teachers who walked into the meeting last month were immediately concerned about the numbers they were handed to get inside.

Leonard Scott III was in the lobby giving numbers out, according to the affidavit. Scott told OHP that he thought this system would create order.

Along with Scott and his walker blocking people from entering, the affidavit says Edwards Moore also stood at the door.

During this time a woman, Shannon Barry, claims Moore grabbed her and told her not to go into the meeting.

This physical restraint is something witnesses claimed to have seen while speaking at the Department of Education meeting.

“I was out in the hallway when a young woman got physically assaulted,” a teacher stated at the meeting. “Standing in line and the doors were open. The man grabbed her and restrained her. It was very upsetting to see.”

The affidavit says there is video that shows Moore grabbing Barry.

“She was assaulted by a man, not a gentleman, who thought he was acting for this office,” said another teacher who spoke at the meeting.

Sean Cummings is facing complaints after he was blocked from getting into the meeting.

Video shows Cummings yelling at the security officer saying, “Don’t get in my way! Don’t get in my way!”

According to the documents, the conflict between these two caused chaos in the crowd.

Moore, Scott and Cummings face several complaints, each including disturbing state business.

News 9 did get into contact with Edwards Moore asking about his side of the story. He did not want to do an interview in time of this report.

At this time, no one has been charged with a crime and no one is arrested.