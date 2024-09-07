Edmond North Rallies to Defeat Santa Fe 41-35

In a back-and-forth showdown, Edmond North rallied in the second half to defeat Edmond Santa Fe 41-35 on Friday night.

Friday, September 6th 2024, 10:56 pm

By: News 9


Trailing by eight at halftime, the Huskies got a boost from their special teams to start the third quarter. Drew Hudkins forced a fumble, which Jay Pitzer recovered, giving North prime field position. The offense took advantage, with Izaiah Roberson bouncing outside for a touchdown, though the two-point conversion failed, cutting Santa Fe's lead to 28-26.

The Wolves responded with a big play of their own. Quarterback Maliki Davis caught a screen pass and followed excellent perimeter blocking before turning upfield for a 74-yard touchdown, extending Santa Fe’s lead to 35-26.

But the Huskies kept fighting. Ty Watts led a quick drive, capping it with a pinpoint pass to Reece Fisher in the back of the end zone, where Fisher managed to tiptoe the end line for a touchdown.

Edmond North completed the comeback, sealing a 41-35 victory and their first win of the season.
