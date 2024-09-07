Silver Alert Canceled, 82-Year-Old Man Located

The Silver Alert for 82-year-old Michael Manisy has been canceled, OHP says.

Saturday, September 7th 2024, 11:30 am

By: News On 6, News 9


9/7/24 UPDATE: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed 82-year-old Michael Manisy has been located.

The Silver Alert has been canceled, no other details have been released. It's unclear on Manisy's condition.

---

A Silver Alert has been issued for 82-year-old Michael Manisy.

Manisy is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

He was last seen on September 4, 2024, at around 8:30 p.m. near Northwest 27th Street and North Blackwelder Avenue in Oklahoma City.

His vehicle has been located in an abandoned field in Tulsa and an unidentified subject was seen on camera walking away from the vehicle.

Any person with information related to this Silver Alert should call 911.
