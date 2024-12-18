Button Batteries: 5 Things You Need To Know From OK Poison Center

The Oklahoma Poison Center released a statement on Monday urging parents to secure button batteries before the holidays. Here are 5 things you need to know about them.

By: News 9, Elizabeth Fitz

The Oklahoma Poison Center released a statement on Monday urging parents to secure button batteries before the holidays.

“Especially this time of year, batteries come along with gifts. A lot of our smaller toys are going to contain button batteries. So it's really important that parents are aware of this,” explained Kristie Edelen, the Managing Director for the Oklahoma Poison Center.

Children under the age of 5 are most at risk.

Edelen said that since the start of 2024, the Oklahoma Poison Center has handled 10 cases of battery ingestion by children under the age of 5. The Center usually receives a dozen to 20 calls related to button battery ingestion each year.

If it’s not screwed shut, it’s not safe.

Button batteries are commonly found in children's toys, books, watches, garage door openers, key fobs, remotes, and hearing aids.

“You want to make sure that you're going around periodically with your kids’ toys and making sure that those compartments are closed securely,” Edelen shared, demonstrating with a small screwdriver.

Store batteries out of sight and out of reach.

The Poison Center said you should never change batteries in front of children because they are curious and could easily access the batteries if left unattended.

Taloa Underwood, an Oklahoma mother, said she takes proactive steps when it comes to batteries around her 2-year-old daughter.

“We always have a safe space to put them in. We have a drawer that she cannot reach,” Underwood said.

Choose toys and devices with battery compartments that can be tightly secured.

“If there's something that's causing that [compartment] to be faulty and it's not closing securely, taping it really, really well or just throwing the button battery away. I know my kiddo still loves this even though it doesn't have the battery inside,” Edelen said gesturing toward her child’s toy.

If you suspect your child has ingested a button battery, head to the emergency room for an X-ray.

Don’t wait.

“It's always good to go in and just have that peace of mind. If it gets stuck in the throat, it can be a really big issue. It can cause kiddos to not be able to breathe well, of course, but it can also potentially cause a burn in the esophagus and can be a medical emergency in some situations,” Edelen said.

Button battery ingestion can be fatal, the Poison Center added.

“I cannot speak to how many, but yes, we have had some deaths here in Oklahoma.”

