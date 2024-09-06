Pet Of The Week: Mr. Beast

Rachel Findley from the Oklahoma Humane Society and Pepper Devaughn from Parrish Devaughn joined the News 9 team for Pet Of The Week on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

By: News 9

Devaughn is sponsoring a big adoption event. But the star of the show was Mr. Beast!

One of News 9's producers adopted Mr. Beast, who is an outgoing and playful kitten.

Parrish Devaughn sponsored half-off adoption fees for the "Clear the Shelters Campaign" on Saturday.

The event will be at the OK Humane Center at 7500 North Western, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Adopters will receive a free meal voucher for Qdoba, a Hill's Pet goodie bag, and a free large dog bed with any adoption or retail purchase of $30.