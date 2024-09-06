The Porch Visits Langston, UCO Ahead Of First Rivalry Football Game In 25 Years

As a part of Pep Rally Friday, the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited Langston and UCO ahead of their first match up since 1999.

By: News 9

Langston University and the University of Central Oklahoma will play against each other for the first time in 25 years on Saturday.

The last time the two teams played against each other was in 1999.

As a part of Pep Rally Friday, the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited both schools ahead of the match.

Students from both universities are gearing up for the game on Friday.

The leader of the Langston student said this is the biggest game of the year.

“We're excited and we're bringing that HBCU experience all the way to Edmond Oklahoma," he said.

He said the atmosphere and culture at Langston is what sets them apart from other universities.

“It's indulged in every single student and every single person that you see in this student say, I mean, everybody here embraces the fact that this is our culture, this is our experience and this is what we love to do," he said.

Langston Quarterback Torrence Bardell said they have been preparing for the game and are ready to show up.

“We will come out tomorrow; just execute our plays that we’ve been working on,” Bardell said. “Start fast, be disciplined, and stay focused.”

He said his team has been using early morning practice as a way to get focused and ready for game time.

“We were up at four this morning practicing, getting ready,” Bardell said. “We’re getting after it, starting fast, moving the ball, being hyped, running around, just going crazy.”

Montriel Lee, an offensive line player from UCO, said their team is ready to put on a show.

“We're gonna have packed stands, and we're coming here to play hard,” Lee said.

He said their team has a tight bond, and that is what makes them stand out as a team.

“Just the bond, the chemistry we had over the past couple of months, we got tighter and tighter as we keep going,” Lee said.

UCO quarterback Jett Huff shared his plan ahead of the match.

“We have got to come out and execute at a high level, play with a lot of pace and be solid on defense,” Huff said.

He said having a large crowd at the game adds to the pressure, but it makes the game more exciting.

“Knowing it's a big game, it used to be a rivalry game. It's gonna be a packed house. I think everybody's excited,” Huff said.

He urged fans to bring their enthusiasm to the game’s.

"Come with excitement, energy and be loud,” Huff said. “Langston’s going to bring a huge crowd and a big band, so you guys can make a difference up in the stands.”

The game will kick off at 7 p.m. at UCO's Chad Richison Stadium.