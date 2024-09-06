4th Person Arrested After Remains Of Missing Enid Man Discovered In Cellar Of Vacant Home

Four people have now been taken into custody after the remains of a missing man were discovered in August in a vacant Enid home, police say.

A fourth person has been taken into custody after the remains of a missing man in Enid were found last month, according to investigators.

Enid Police said Heaven Jordan is accused of setting a deadly trap for Colby Sheppard after asking him to come to a home in Enid where her father, Charles Jordan, and accomplices Devin Harris and Victor Battelo were waiting.

Investigators said the four wanted answers regarding the 2022 disappearance of Sheppard’s girlfriend Kendra Battelo, who was never found.

Court documents say the suspects tied him up with an electrical cord and beat him for several minutes.

Witnesses said the suspects then cut Sheppard's throat before leaving him for dead.

All four suspects are being held without bond.