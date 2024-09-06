4th Person Arrested After Remains Of Missing Enid Man Discovered In Cellar Of Vacant Home

Friday, September 6th 2024, 6:59 am
A fourth person has been taken into custody after the remains of a missing man in Enid were found last month, according to investigators.
Enid Police said Heaven Jordan is accused of setting a deadly trap for Colby Sheppard after asking him to come to a home in Enid where her father, Charles Jordan, and accomplices Devin Harris and Victor Battelo were waiting.
RELATED: 3 In Custody After Human Remains Found In Enid Cellar
Investigators said the four wanted answers regarding the 2022 disappearance of Sheppard’s girlfriend Kendra Battelo, who was never found.
RELATED: Family Asks For Help Finding Missing 25-Year-Old Woman
Court documents say the suspects tied him up with an electrical cord and beat him for several minutes.
Witnesses said the suspects then cut Sheppard's throat before leaving him for dead.
RELATED: Remains Of Missing Man Discovered In Cellar Of Vacant Home
All four suspects are being held without bond.
September 6th, 2024
September 5th, 2024
September 4th, 2024
September 8th, 2024
September 8th, 2024
September 8th, 2024
September 8th, 2024