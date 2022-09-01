Family Asks For Help Finding Missing 25-Year-Old Woman

Thursday, September 1st 2022, 5:57 pm

By: Haley Weger

It's been 56 days since anybody has seen or heard from Kendra Battelo. Her family continues to pray for her safe return and says they are not giving up hope.

“She deserves to have a life. She deserves to get the help that she needs. Help us. Help us bring Kendra home,” said Edna Reyes, Kendra’s cousin.

“Unfortunately, we're 56 days into this and it's not looking really good,” said Edna Reyes.

“This is 56 days, you know. Crucial days, important days have come and gone and the longer we wait the harder it is to find her,” said Edna Reyes.

Edna and Kendra’s grandmother, Lillian Reyes, say Kendra was one of a kind.

“She has a pretty smile when she smiles. I miss her,” said Lillian Reyes.

Lillian was one of the last people that knowingly spoke to or saw Kendra. She says looking back, she recognizes now that her granddaughter was acting differently.

“Usually, she comes to me and asks me how I'm doing. You know grandma you doing okay? But she didn’t say anything like that,” said Lillian.

She said on July 6, Kendra was with her boyfriend, Colby Sheppard.

A few days earlier, Sheppard had a bond hearing in a domestic abuse case in which Kendra was the victim.

The domestic abuse case was still open when Kendra disappeared.

Enid police say they’ve exhausted multiple leads trying to bring Kendra home.

“We’ve conducted several interviews, executed multiple search warrants on several vehicles, residences and devices, conducted several field searches, employed our department's drone and followed up on each and every tip we’ve received,” said Cass Raines with Enid Police Department.

He says police continue to ask the public to come forward with any tips or information that could lead to Kendra.

“You never know what that one piece of information could be that could lead to helping us find her,” said Raines.

Raines could not tell us if Kendra’s boyfriend, Colby Sheppard, had been a person of interest in the case, and could not discuss specifics in her disappearance.

He said at one point, there was a tip about a sighting in Wichita, Kansas, but the lead came up dry.

Edna said other groups such as the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People have also helped, and she says many community members have worked together to bring awareness to Kendra's disappearance.

If you have any information on Kendra's disappearance, you can contact Enid police at (580) 242-7000 or Garfield County crime stoppers at 580-233-6233.



