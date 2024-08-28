3 In Custody After Human Remains Found In Enid Cellar

Enid Police detectives discovered human remains during a missing persons investigation on Tuesday. Three people have been arrested in connection to the investigation.

Enid Police say that detectives found remains inside a cellar on a property in the 1100 block of North 12th Street.

27-year-old Colby Sheppard was reported missing on January 4, according to police. The remains are believed to be Sheppard's, but police say that confirmation will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.

Police say 45-year-old Victor Battelo, 55-year-old Charles Jordan, and Devin Harris were all booked on complaints of first-degree murder in connection to this investigation. Battelo and Jordan were already in custody at the Garfield County Detention Facility on unrelated charges.

Police say that detectives believe that more people may be involved and that the investigation is still ongoing.

Evidence suggests that Sheppard was killed "in retaliation for his rumored involvement in Kendra Battelo's disappearance in 2022", but police say that detectives have not found evidence to support this allegation.

Battelo is still missing, and police say that her case remains an active missing persons investigation.