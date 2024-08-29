Remains Of Missing Man Discovered In Cellar Of Vacant Home

Three men are in custody after the remains of a man were discovered 6 months after he went missing.

The remains of a missing Enid man were discovered in the cellar of an abandoned home. Now police have three people in custody.

According to Enid police, the remains are believed to be that of Colby Sheppard, a man who was reported missing in January — nearly a year after his girlfriend vanished.

Residents now wonder if their cases could be related.

“More than anything people just want answers,” said Enid resident Brian Travis.

Enid neighbors are on edge after the suspected remains of Colby Sheppard were found in a cellar behind a vacant home’s garage.

“I seen about four cop cars in front of this house with the crime scene van,” said Travis.

Victor Battelo, Charles Jordan, and Devin Harris were booked on 1st-degree murder charges.

“It was really shocking,” said Travis.

In 2022 Sheppard’s girlfriend and Battelo's niece, Kendra Battelo, disappeared.

“There’s a lot of talk around town. He was the last person that was seen with her,” said Travis.

According to police, evidence suggests Sheppard was killed in retaliation for his rumored involvement in Kendra’s disappearance.

Reports show Sheppard disappeared soon after, last seen by his family just days after Christmas 2023. At the time his family told police he had received multiple letters warning him- he was in danger — and “people were after Colby and he should get out of town.”

“Everyone has been speaking about this case for the last two years,” said Travis.

However, detectives say that theory isn’t supported by evidence.

“There has been no evidence to corroborate this rumor that he was involved in Ms. Battelos's disappearance.

Neighbors hope the most recent discovery will lead to answers and closure.

“More than anything, prayers for all the families involved in this, it’s a sad day,” said Travis.

Victor Battelo and Charles Jordan were already in jail on unrelated charges. Davin Harris was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Enid.

Kendra Battelo is still missing. Her case remains an active missing person's case.