The Porch Learns Ballet Moves Ahead Of 'Ballet Under The Stars'

Thursday, September 5th 2024, 5:17 pm
Oklahoma City Ballet hosting a free event for the community next week at Scissortail Park.
News 9's Jordan Ryan took the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Porch to learn some moves from some of the ballerinas.
Ballet Under the Stars is a free performance that will take place on Sept. 13.
Director of Development and Communications Whitney Cross said the performance will kick off the OKC Ballet season.
"It's become really a fan and community favorite and really a favorite of our dancers as well," Cross said. "If you've never been to a ballet, this is such a fun way to experience really the range of our dancers and the talent."
For more information about Ballet Under the Stars, CLICK HERE.
September 5th, 2024
September 6th, 2024
September 6th, 2024
September 5th, 2024
September 6th, 2024
September 6th, 2024
September 6th, 2024