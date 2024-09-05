The Porch Learns Ballet Moves Ahead Of 'Ballet Under The Stars'

Thursday, September 5th 2024, 5:17 pm

By: News 9


Oklahoma City Ballet hosting a free event for the community next week at Scissortail Park.

News 9's Jordan Ryan took the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Porch to learn some moves from some of the ballerinas.

Ballet Under the Stars is a free performance that will take place on Sept. 13.

Director of Development and Communications Whitney Cross said the performance will kick off the OKC Ballet season.

"It's become really a fan and community favorite and really a favorite of our dancers as well," Cross said. "If you've never been to a ballet, this is such a fun way to experience really the range of our dancers and the talent."

For more information about Ballet Under the Stars, CLICK HERE.

