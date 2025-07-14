Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy prepares for annual Heroes Ball

The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OICA), a nonprofit that serves as a statewide voice for children in state care, is preparing for its ninth annual Heroes Ball, a fundraising gala set for July 26 at OKANA.

By: Anna Denison

Founded in 1983 in response to the Terry D. lawsuit, OICA advocates for child-friendly policies at both the state and national levels and works to ensure proper oversight and treatment of children in custody.

The Heroes Ball honors individuals and organizations that champion children's issues across the state, with categories including the People's Choice Award and Individual Advocate Award. The event also features a “Sidekicks Ball” for children, with superhero-themed activities and entertainment.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in costume, with several guests, including emcees News 9's Justin Rudicel and his wife, Laura, expected to embrace the theme.

A limited number of seats remain; more information, including details on public voting and ticket sales, is available at OICA.org.