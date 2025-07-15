Mad Science to bring family-friendly STEM fun to Purcell’s Lake Day on July 25
Doctor Schnoz shows the News 9 team a science experiment using liquids and chemicals while talking about a fun event coming up.
Tuesday, July 15th 2025, 12:36 pm
By:
Addie Crawford
Oklahoma City -
The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch met with "Doctor Schnoz" from Mad Science of Central Oklahoma to learn more about STEM programs for children.
Mad Science will be doing science experiments for the whole family at Purcell's Lake Day on July 25.
To learn more about programs and events, visit the Mad Science of Central Oklahoma website.
Addie Crawford
Award-winning journalist Addie Crawford joined News 9 full-time in January 2023. While reporting on weekday mornings, Addie shares positive and fun stories in the community on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.