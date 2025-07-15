1 killed in Oklahoma City I-44 rollover wreck

A fatal rollover crash is impacting I-44 traffic in southwest Oklahoma City.

Tuesday, July 15th 2025, 11:27 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

At least one person is dead after a rollover crash impacting Interstate 44 traffic Tuesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says a vehicle has rolled over into the median separating west and eastbound I-44 near Southwest 89th Street.

Crews responding to the scene have blocked traffic in both directions while they clear the scene.

It is unknown if there were any additional people involved in the wreck.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

