Concerned Neighbors Say Man Shot By Edmond Police Officer Suffers From Mental Illness

Neighbors were left shaken following an Edmond officer-involved shooting that sent one resident to the hospital.

Police identified the man as Ross Norwood, 65. Norwood was shot by police Wednesday morning while standing outside his burning home.

According to neighbors he struggled with mental illness for years. And while he has his good days and his bad, neighbors say more often Norwood terrorizes neighbors — who claim to live in fear and asked that their identities be concealed.

Just after midnight Wednesday, one resident says neighbors pounded on her door.

“Our neighbors had no idea what was going on and risked their lives to come across the street and to wake us up because they knew we had babies,” said a concerned neighbor.

Neighbors raced outside and saw a home on fire.

“There were flames shooting high into the sky, there was lots of smoke,” said the neighbor.

Witnesses said its owner, Ross Norwood, was outside and erratic.

“His house was on fire, he was in the street,” said the neighbor.

“There was a suspect on scene who lit fire to the carpet on his porch and was swinging a knife at the calling party ,” said Edmond Police spokesperson Emily Ward.

Police found Norwood holding something in his driveway.

“During that confrontation that suspect was shot,” said Ward.

Neighbors say they've contacted police many times with concerns about his behavior.

“I think there are always concerns living next to someone with mental illness, for them and for others. They are a danger to themselves and to others when they don’t have the help they need,” said a neighbor.

Residents said their concerns finally came to a head Wednesday morning,

“There have been several welfare checks called in on him, but they cannot take action until he’s harmed someone or himself,” said a neighbor.

They now hope their neighbor will get the help they believe he needs.

“Moving forward I would hope for help for him and safety for the neighborhood,” said a neighbor.

According to police Norwood remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The case remains under investigation.