1 Killed In Crash Near NW 178th & Penn, Driver Accused Of Being Under The Influence

A man has been arrested, accused of causing a crash while under the influence that killed one person in northwest Oklahoma City on Monday, according to Oklahoma City Police.

By: News 9

-

A man has been arrested, accused of causing a crash that killed one person in northwest Oklahoma City on Monday, according to Oklahoma City Police.

According to reports, emergency crews responded to the crash near Northwest 178th Street and Penn Avenue just before 5 p.m. on Monday.

Police say a white truck and a red sedan were badly damaged when they arrived.

Paramedics gave the drivers and passengers medical care, but the passenger in the red car could not be saved.

Witnesses told the police that the car was turning north onto Penn when the truck slammed into it.

A police report says 33-year-old Justin Ocampo told officers he was driving the white truck, saw the car turn in front of him, but just couldn't stop.

In the report, the police say Ocampo showed signs of being impaired and under the influence of drugs.

Officers also say Ocampo “made numerous voluntary statements concerning his responsibility in the fatal accident.”

The report goes on to say that Ocampo said he “got high in the morning before the accident” and that he was a “habitual drug user.”

Police say they found numerous narcotics and drug paraphernalia on Ocampo when they searched him.

Police arrested Ocampo on complaints of DUI, 2nd-degree murder and drug possession.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.