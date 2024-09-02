The Porch Visits Edmond Doggie Paddle

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited an Edmond pool allowing dogs to come in for a swim this weekend after it closes on Labor Day.

By: News 9

-

With pools across the Oklahoma City metro closing on Labor Day, many locations are offering one last day for dogs to get a swim in before the water drains.

In Edmond, the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited Pelican Bay Aquatic Center, who are asking dog owners to bring in their animals for a refreshing day on the water.

"We call it dog paddle, and it is our last event of the season, and we look forward to it every year," Pelican Bay general manager Marina Wells said. "It's the fourth year we've had it here at Pelican Bay, and it's just right before we drain the pool. It just gives our furry friends a chance to swim."

Wells said the pool's morning hours are for small dogs, with the afternoon reserved for larger dogs.

According to Pelican Bay, all dogs must be fully vaccinated, and the number of dogs per person is limited.

Pelican Bay's Dog Paddle is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7, and costs $10 to enter.