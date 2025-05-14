Oklahoma County land swap deal collapses, jeopardizing school sports complex plans

The land acquisition by the county would have allowed for a potential land swap with Crooked Oak Schools, which wants to relocate its high school sports complex away from the site of the county’s new jail.

By: Deanne Stein

A potential land swap to move a school sports complex away from the site of the new Oklahoma County jail has fallen through. County commissioners voted 2-1 to rescind a $6 million land deal that would have enabled the exchange.

“It’s a bad deal for the county,” said Oklahoma County Commissioner Jason Lowe, District 1. “The voters trust me to make these types of decisions, and they want one to make sure that we spend our money wisely. I'm going to watch every cent every dollar to make sure we invest correctly on what we need to do as far as going forward in Oklahoma County.”

The deal involved 33 acres at 1100 S. Eastern Avenue, which the county had planned to buy and partially swap with Crooked Oak Public Schools. The cancellation means the county will forfeit $250,000 in earnest money.

“Right now, we don't even know if we're going to build a jail, we’re 2 to 3 million dollars short,” Lowe said. “We don't have the resources at this point in time so why invest $6 million on something that's not a 100 percent certainty.”

The land acquisition would have allowed for a potential land swap with Crooked Oak Schools, which wants to relocate its high school sports complex away from the site of the county’s new jail.

“It would put us quite a way from the jail,” said Crooked Oak School Superintendent Brad Richards. “I just don't want to be next to the jail.”

Right now, the existing sports facilities are located off SE 22nd Street. The district acquired 11 acres adjacent to the fields in 2023, which paved the way for a $26,150,000 bond. The money would have finalized an 11-acre parcel adjacent to the fields to renovate the complex, including adding turf football and soccer fields, a track, and bleachers. However, since then, the county commission voted to build the new county jail at 1901 E. Grand Blvd, just 1,200 feet from the planned sports complex.

“We can argue safety reasons but if we just take all those things away, we have a poor minority school,” Richards said. “It's not fair for my kids to have to go play with a backdrop of a county jail.”

Commissioner Myles Davidson, the lone dissenting vote, supported the land purchase. He argues the land would have been a smart investment, with potential for future revenue through partnerships, development, or site for the county fair.

The school district says for now, they are putting the sports complex construction on hold to figure out the next move, which could mean going to lawmakers next session.