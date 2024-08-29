Daily Dose: Understanding TMJ

If you've noticed your jaw popping when you open or close your mouth, you might be dealing with TMJ issues. Dr. Lacy Anderson notes that Invisalign, which involves clear retainers that are changed weekly, is a convenient and discreet option. In fact, many people won’t even realize you’re wearing them!

If you've noticed your jaw popping when you open or close your mouth, you might be dealing with TMJ issues. TMJ stands for temporomandibular joint, which is the joint located right in front of your ears, where your jawbone meets the skull. This joint allows you to open and close your mouth, and you can even feel it moving when you do so.

Sometimes, the jawbone can become misaligned within this joint, often due to issues with how your teeth fit together. This misalignment can cause discomfort and that noticeable popping sound in the joint.

Fortunately, TMJ issues can often be resolved by correcting the alignment of your teeth. The first step is to visit your dentist, who can evaluate the situation and recommend whether you should see an orthodontist. Orthodontic treatment, such as braces or Invisalign, may be suggested to realign your teeth and alleviate the TMJ symptoms.

Braces are no longer just for kids—many adults are now opting for orthodontic treatment as well. Options like Invisalign are particularly popular, offering a nearly invisible way to straighten teeth. Dr. Lacy Anderson notes that Invisalign, which involves clear retainers that are changed weekly, is a convenient and discreet option. In fact, many people won’t even realize you’re wearing them!

If braces are recommended, your orthodontist can help you find an affordable payment plan that fits your budget. Don’t hesitate to seek professional advice—addressing TMJ issues early can prevent further discomfort and improve your overall oral health.