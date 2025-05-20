Experts say daily flossing is linked to better overall health

Daily flossing improves oral health, reduces the risk of cavities and gum disease, and may lower risks for diabetes complications and heart disease.

By: Graham Dowers

-

While brushing your teeth is a key part of daily hygiene, doctors say adding flossing to your routine can make a significant difference in both oral and overall health.

Flossing helps remove plaque and bacteria from between teeth, which are areas a toothbrush may miss. This helps to reduce the risk of cavities, gum inflammation, and bleeding. Regular flossing can also lead to healthier gums, which lowers the chance of tooth loss with age and reduces the likelihood of needing dentures later in life.

Fresh breath is another added benefit of daily flossing, as it removes trapped food particles and bacteria that produce foul odors from the mouth.

For those with diabetes, flossing has shown even greater benefits. Flossing has been shown to help improve the control of blood sugars, because bacteria in can lead to infection and inflammation, which raise blood sugar levels.

New research also suggests a potential link between gum disease and heart disease, with studies indicating an increased risk of heart attack and stroke in individuals with poor oral hygiene.