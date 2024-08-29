The Porch Visits The Middle Of Nowhere, Oklahoma

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited Nowhere, Oklahoma, to talk with organizers behind the Middle of Nowhere Labor Day Music Fest and End of Summer Bash.

By: News 9

If you're looking for something fun to do for Labor Day weekend, look no further than Nowhere.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited Nowhere, Oklahoma, to talk with organizers behind the Middle of Nowhere Labor Day Music Fest and End of Summer Bash.

Hosted by the historic Nowhere Bait Shop and Lakestore, the festival kicks off on Friday, and lasts all the way through Sunday.

Visitors to the festival can expect live music, barbecue, food vendors, and if you want a break from the action, Fort Cobb State Park is located just down the road.

